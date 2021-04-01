Dollar General now open in Marengo

Dollar General announced its store at 6505 Ohio 229 in Marengo is now open. Normal hours of operation may be found online or through the Dollar General app.

DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Included in the new store is DG’s stylishly new and on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection in addition to the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry, a news release states.

The store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.