Chamber Featured Member: Morrow County Recycling

Lindsey Grimm’s goal is environmental awareness.

“It’s spring and flowers are popping up, but the other thing you see around the environment is lots of litter,” said Grimm, program director, Morrow County Recycling and Keep Morrow County Beautiful.

It’s an ongoing challenge. For example, in 2018-19, volunteers in Morrow County picked up 15 tons of litter.

“We are doing our spring Trash Bash. This year we introduced an opportunity for family and friends to get involved with our Litter Dash that runs the week of Earth Week, starting April 16.”

A weigh-in will take place April 23 with “some cool prizes.”

Also, a poster contest will be held with a May 10 deadline. Residents are encouraged to create a poster that shows the impact litter has on the community.

A new partnership forthcoming with Mount Gilead is “a fresh look for recycling” in the village. Residents will receive a Toter cart and Grimm will work with them on how to #RecycleRightMorrowCounty.

“This allows the products to be turned into a new product,” Grimm said.

Those living in other parts of the county have convenient drop-off locations.

“We have 12 locations throughout the county. It’s a dual system so you recycle your paper and cardboard on the right side of the bin and other items on the left side of the bin.”

Locations include various townships and villages of Chesterville, Marengo, Johnsville, Northmor Schools and Candlewood Lake.

The villages of Cardington, Edison and Mount Gilead offer curbside recycling.

Contact: 80 North Walnut Street, Mount Gilead; 419-946-6400; recycle@co.morrow.oh.us or on Facebook.

