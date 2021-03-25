High winds advisory in effect into Friday

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON EDT FRIDAY.

WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

WHERE…Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Hancock, Seneca, Huron, Medina, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland, Marion, Morrow and Knox counties.

WHEN…From 11 p.m. this evening to noon EDT Friday.

IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Recommended actions

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.