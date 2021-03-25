CARDINGTON LIBRARY NEWS

Library welcomes McClain

The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library is celebrating National Library Week April 5-10 with the theme “Welcome to Your Library”. The staff welcomes the community to stop in during regular hours to see all the library has to offer.

Those 18 and up are invited to complete a fun library hunt and enter a prize drawing for one of three restaurant gift cards. The library also welcomes Ohio Rep. Riordan McClain to STEPS Story Time on April 8 at 10:30 a.m. Watch his reading on Facebook Live.

Rep. McClain will hold office hours in the library following Story Time with the appropriate distancing measures in place. This event is your opportunity to meet personally with your legislator to voice your opinion on state-level political matters.

“We appreciate Rep. McClain joining us to show his support for libraries”, says director Lisa Murray. She further recognizes all library workers. “During the pandemic, the library staff continued to welcome all ages, adapting library resources and services to meet community needs during a very challenging time.”

Call 419-864-8181 for information.

E-waste recycling event

The Cardington-Lincoln Public Library is partnering with Accurate IT Services to help keep waste out of Ohio landfills. During the month of April, the library will be a collection site for the community to drop off computer and electronic items to be recycled.

The recycling service is free for everything except CRT monitors ($7 per unit) and televisions ($1 per inch). Bring your items to 128 East Main Street, Cardington during library hours 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The collection box is inside. Please do not leave items outside.

Some examples of the items accepted for free are computers and computer accessories, printers, scanners, phones, cabling, power cords, cable boxes, electric motors, small appliances, vacuum cleaners, cameras, stereo equipment, musical equipment, power tools, Christmas lights, and much more. For a complete list of nearly 100 items, visit the library website at www.cardingtonlibrary.org.

Accurate IT Services is a certified electronics recycler. They ensure data destruction needs are met by following the National Institute of Standards and Technology Guidelines for Media Sanitization. This means they will render all storage devices physically inert through disfigurement, dismantling, and recycling.

Also, all asset tags, serial numbers, and personal/company information and data are removed. For information visit www.ait-recycle.com.

Call the library at 419-864-8181 if you have questions about this mostly-free service being offered only in April.