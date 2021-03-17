Cardington OKs water main replacement

CARDINGTON — Meeting Monday, March 15, Village Council accepted, through an ordinance, the recommendation of the village administrator to accept the proposal from OHM Advisors regarding the Cunard Street water main replacement at a cost of $93,590.

Village Administrator Danny Wood described the details of the replacement, which is the last of the water line replacements in the village.

In other business:

• Approved was a resolution accepting the resignation of Megan L. Ewing from the position of part-time police officer, effective March 26, 2021.

• Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reviewed the village finances including bills due for payment. Council approved payment of bills totaling $36,569.99 which included payment of $2,974.49 to Cargill for the final delivery of road salt to the street department.

• An ordinance amending the permanent budget for 2021 was approved. This ordinance was needed to correct the Permissive Fund.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman said there have been 47 runs thus far this year. He said the department has received a $10,000 grant from the state fire marshal’s office which will be used for PBA and miscellaneous items. Goodman said the department will give the swimming pool its annual cleaning on April 11.

• Council approved a change order for the project at the site of the water wells in Marion County and proposed by Wood in which a pre fabricated building will be placed over the plumbing making it safer for employees to walk in and perform any duties. The project will be carried out by Kirk Brothers.

• Councilman Troy Ruehrmund, a member of Friends of Cardington, gave a review of plans for Memorial Day when the newly refurbished Civil War monument will be re-dedicated in Glendale Cemetery. The monument has been undergoing repair in a Cleveland business and will arrive back in Cardington April 21.