Mount Gilead showing progress

MOUNT GILEAD — Village Administrator Derek Allen reported to village council about progress in a few areas.

He cited the Pillar Credit Union building on Meadow Drive that had a ribbon cutting on Friday.

Also, the dilapidated HPM structure has mostly been razed as the clearing of that land for future re-development continues.

“It’s sad to see that history disappear,” said council member Kay Hines.

The Village Service Department has worked on ball diamonds to prepare for baseball and softball seasons. Concession stand and restrooms at the pool are being prepared for use by the leagues this summer.

“There will be plenty of opportunity for our youth to play ball after last year’s Covid. They want to play more games in town,” Allen said.

Discussion centered around work to be done in that area.

The basketball and tennis courts need some repair work. There will be no spring soccer league, but mini-camps are planned for the fall season.

In other business:

• Paving was approved for seven village streets at a total cost of $232,000.

• Work on Lincoln Street will be done, according to Mayor Jamie Brucker, to improve one of the worst-conditioned streets in the village. The village will use its 2020 Community Development Block Grant funding.

• Police Chief Adam Lakey reported that new tires have been purchased for the fleet of cruisers at a savings of $315.

• Traffic along Iberia Street and near Park Avenue Elementary School was discussed. Lakey and village solicitor Matt Griffith are looking into options to make the area safer for children walking to school.

• Storm water catch basins are being cleaned and vacuumed out.