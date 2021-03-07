Cardington plans events for 2021

CARDINGTON — Friends of Cardington have released a tentative schedule of events for the village beginning this month and concluding with the annual Christmas in Cardington on Dec. 9.

Kicking off the activities will be a Scavenger Hut on March 17 followed by the Easter Bunny Hop-In on April 3.

There are two events on May 15, the Community Garage Sale and the Carpool Cinema at the Cardington-Lincoln High School parking lot.

Memorial Day will be observed on May 31 highlighted with the re-dedication of the Civil War Monument in Glendale Cemetery.

Second Saturdays in the Park will be observed June 12, July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11.

A Food Truck Fair will be offered on June 25-26 and a Friends of Cardington Car Show on June 26 when the day will be concluded with the annual fire works display.

A Wine and Arts Festival will be presented Sept. 25. A Halloween parade, Trick or Treat Night and the Haunted Trail are scheduled for Oct. 30.

Events will be detailed as their date approaches.