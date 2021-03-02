Mount Gilead students’ artwork displayed

Mount Gllead Schools announced that the art of two students has been selected for “The Young People’s Art Exhibition and Youth Art Month Show.”

Nicole Staley is a fifth grade student at Park Avenue Elementary School and was named as an honored artist for the 41st Annual Young People’s Art Exhibition.

McKenlee Bump is a fourth grade student at Park Avenue and was named as an honored artist for the 41st Annual Youth Art Month Exhibition. Both of these programs are sponsored by the Ohio Art Education Association.

There are eight regions in Ohio representing the OAEA. Both shows include 81 student art works this year from around the state.

These students will be honored March 6 during the first ever Virtual Young People’s Art Exhibition and Youth Art Month Reception.

Robin Conrad is the Park Avenue Elementary School art teacher.

McKenlee Bump, fourth grade Park Avenue Elementary School student whose art work was selected as an honored artist for the 41st annual “The Young People’s Art Exhibition and Youth Art Month Show.” https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/03/web1_MvKenlee-Bump-Art-student.jpg McKenlee Bump, fourth grade Park Avenue Elementary School student whose art work was selected as an honored artist for the 41st annual “The Young People’s Art Exhibition and Youth Art Month Show.” Courtesy photos Nicole Staley, fifth grade student at Park Avenue Elementary School whose art work was selected for the 41st annual “The Young People’s Ar tExhibition and Youth Art Month Show.” https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/03/web1_Nicole-Staley.jpg Nicole Staley, fifth grade student at Park Avenue Elementary School whose art work was selected for the 41st annual “The Young People’s Ar tExhibition and Youth Art Month Show.” Courtesy photos