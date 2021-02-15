Girl Scout Cookie time

Girl Scout Cookies are available for purchase at the entrance of Auto Zone in Mount Gilead on Saturdays in February. Here Girl Scouts from Troop 3536 in the Highland School District make a sale of cookies. Girl Scouts and their leader Jackie Johnson of Troop 3536 braved 20-degree weather to sell cookies at the Auto Zone in Mount Gilead Saturday. The traditional cookies are available in popular Do-si-dos, Samoas, Trefoils and Thin Mints and Tag-alongs. Another troop is scheduled to be at Auto Zone this Saturday for cookie sales. Boxes are on sale at $5 per box again this year with a special drawing entry for a free case of cookies with the purchase of five boxes.

