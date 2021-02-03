Water, sewer rates remain unchanged

CARDINGTON — Village Council, meeting Monday, Feb. 1, agreed to two ordinances related to water user and sewer user rates.

Beginning with the first regular billing cycle after Feb. 1, 2021, prices charged to customers of the sewer department will remain the same with the metered rate dropping $.27 to $9 per 1,000 gallons for the first 10,000 gallons to customers who live inside the village corporation limits.

Prices charged for the water furnished by the water department to all consumers, also effective with the first billing cycle after Feb. 1, will remain unchanged from last year.

In other business:

• Fiscal Officer Deb Fry reviewed the village finances which included cash summary by fund for 2020 and year end reports.

She also reviewed the notification received from Keith Faber, Auditor of State, and the new program he is introducing in which council members are notified directly by email if the bank reconciliation has not been prepared for the past 60 days.

• Bills approved for payment by council totaled $23,344.43 and included payment of $1,080 to the State of Ohio treasurer for Marcs Radio Installment payment.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the mayor and fiscal officer of the village to enter into a contract with the Morrow County Commissioners regarding the prisoner housing agreement.

• Giving the police report was P Officer Justin Otterbacher who said the department took a total of 54 calls for service in January. He said the department is learning a new reporting system by Ohleg. Officer Kiefer will be attending training of OPOTA in reference to electronic investigations.

This is the first class in a three-part series. The department will be having crisis intervention training this month and it will be instructed by Officer Colburn.

In-house training scheduled for last month was cancelled due to illness.

• Council approved 23 change orders related to the Water Treatment Plant project, a three year project running from 2017-2020.

Council members said they notice the village water to be softer, which was confirmed by Village Administrator Danny Wood who described a comparison project — comparing the water to its condition before the water treatment plant project to its condition upon the project’s completion.

• Another reason for the improved quality of water was the installation of carbon filters as part of this project. EPA recommends that a Source Water Protection plan be established. The village is working on this process.

The finance committee will meet Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m. The Source Water Protection Committee meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8.

• Giving reports were members of the volunteer community committees: Jim Morris said there is an evaluation being made of the base for the Civil War statue in the cemetery. John Nippert reported that it still hasn’t been determined if there will be soccer played this year.

Troy Ruehrmund said there may not be a Cardington Day this year because of COVID-19, although plans are being made for activities on a lesser level such as food trucks, fireworks, etc.

Memorial Day plans are still being discussed. Other plans under discussion were for St. Patrick’s Day.

• Money is still being donated to the Civil War Monument restoration, reaching a total of $38,000. The goal is $40,000.