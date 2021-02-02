Meeting in the Virtual Energized Conference on Jan. 16, were 52 Cardington FFA members.

Normally at this time FFA members from across the state would be traveling to attend the 212/360 Conference held at Embassy Suites in Columbus. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Ohio FFA opted to make it virtual this year.

Students arrived in the cafeteria early that morning to begin the day of learning. There were six different breakout sessions where each group of members had the chance to engage in the topic of motivation.

Following the conference, students engaged in fun activities such as karaoke, card games and volleyball, all while following social distancing guidelines.