COLLEGE NEWS

University of Findlay scholarships

FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Local students include:

Kylee Amber Bart of Marengo was awarded: Nellie Ritz Scholarship Endowment Fund and A.R. and Mary Ann Charnes Student Life Scholarship Endowment Fund.

Caitlyn Gaddis of Fredericktown was awarded: Findlay Town & Campus Operating Scholarship.

Cedarville Dean’s List

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University recently released the fall 2020 Dean’s List. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

These students received the Dean’s list award:

Casey Bertke of Cardington.

Nathanael Cook of Fredericktown.