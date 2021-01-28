COLLEGE NEWS

University of Findlay scholarships
FINDLAY — Students at the University of Findlay were awarded endowed scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Local students include:
Kylee Amber Bart of Marengo was awarded: Nellie Ritz Scholarship Endowment Fund and A.R. and Mary Ann Charnes Student Life Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Caitlyn Gaddis of Fredericktown was awarded: Findlay Town & Campus Operating Scholarship.
Cedarville Dean’s List
CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University recently released the fall 2020 Dean’s List. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
These students received the Dean’s list award:
Casey Bertke of Cardington.
Nathanael Cook of Fredericktown.