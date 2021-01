CHESTER TOWNSHIP — On Monday, Jan. 25, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspected stabbing on Road 183.

Deputies arrived to find a man who stated that he had been stabbed by a female. The victim was treated by EMS for non-life-threatening wounds.

Sara Herbertson of Fredericktown was arrested for felonious assault and taken to the Morrow County Correctional Facility, Sheriff John Hinton said in a news release.

No other details are available at this time.