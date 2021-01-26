Suspect in break-in apprehended

On Monday, Jan.25, the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident reporting a suspected break-in to a garage in Troy Township.

Deputies responded to the area and were able to locate the suspects vehicle based off the eyewitness description. Deputies executed a traffic stop where a male fled on foot from the vehicle. Deputies were able to apprehend the female inside the vehicle.

After a search with a canine, the male subject was apprehended in a wooded area.

Morrow County Deputies arrested Kyle Gay of Mount Gilead for breaking and entering. Also arrested was Marlena Osborne of Marion for complicity to breaking and entering.

The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Lexington Police Department.