Gleaners plan programs for year

Meeting through the medium of Zoom, 17 members of Chester Arbor of the Gleaner Insurance Society, discussed prospective programs for the coming year.

The group agreed to donate $500 to the renovation project of the Civil War Statue in Glendale Cemetery, Cardington.

The chapter’s IMPACT ideas will focus on 4-H, Food Pantries, First Responders and Hygiene. The group’s veteran outreach timing is undetermined at this time.

Looking back at their accomplishments in 2020, they were pleased to see how much they did combining technology with individual outreaches. To connect with members, each one present at this meeting contacted members that were not present.

The next meeting will be held February 1 at 7 pm and again through the medium of Zoom.

A few program ideas are needed to fill the calendar the rest of the year. It is anticipated the meeting in March will be in person.