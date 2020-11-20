Meetings, events

• Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its 13th annual food drive. It benefits a local food bank in Morrow County. Donations are enough to feed families for Thanksgiving dinner. Non-perishable items can be brought to the Sheriff’s Office, 101 Home Road, Mount Gilead, 24 hours a day/7 days a week during November. Contact the office with questions at 419-947-4845 or email pfox@morrowcountysheriff.org.

Blood drives

• Cardington, Dec. 5: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cardington First United Methodist Church, 300 S. Marion St.

• Iberia, Dec. 10: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Washington Township Trustee Building, 3612 Cemetery Road.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

