Tomorrow Center thanks community

CARDINGTON — The Tomorrow Center held their annual theme basket fundraiser and made over $2,200 for student activities. The drawing was held on Nov. 6 and a complete list of winners is available at the Tomorrow Center.

They wish to thank for following supporters for donating baskets:

Morrow County Board of DD, Sally Walker, Peggy Hubschman, Mid-State Industrial Services, Turning Point, Robin McNeal, HelpLine, United Way of Morrow County.

Morrow County Job and Family Services, Morrow County JFS Food Pantry (Brenda Harden), Morrow Family Health Center (Megan Taylor), Bennington Glen (Morgan Osborne), Headwaters Outdoor Education Center (Marilyn Weiler).

The Gleaner’s Chester Arbor, Pat Maxwell and Lexi Smith, Dixie Shinaberry, Morrow County Recorder, Ellen Messenger (Tri-Rivers Career Center), Morrow County Health Department (Morgan Kocher), Dr. Lisa Riegel , Jamie Byrne, Marion Technical College (Kristi Butler), Suzanne Nagy.