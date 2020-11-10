Chamber featured member: Seniors on Center

MOUNT GILEAD — Seniors on Center is a hub of activity downtown and has served senior adults since 1974.

“Our purpose here is to keep everybody 60 years and older in their own home as long as we can. We provide home delivered meals and transportation for medical and grocery store and drug store trips. We take them to vote or do their banking,” Director Pam Eastep said.

There is no charge for those services. But donations are encouraged as the center relies on local funding for about 80 percent of its operational costs.

At present the center is closed due to COVID-19. But otherwise it’s a bustling center.

“We have plenty of activities going on, a congregate meal site at lunch time. We do a lot of bingo and card playing,” Eastep said.

“Every Monday night is a music night with a meal provided. That’s a great time for our seniors.”

The meal delivery program covers anyone in Morrow County who is 60 and above and homebound.

“We will come out and do an assessment. We deliver a hot meal daily or five frozen meals,” she said.

“All of our services we are maintaining with the exception of our activities. We are still providing home-delivered meals on a daily basis (Monday through Friday).”

The center averages about 100 meals per day total during the week.

Eastep said transportation calls are picking up on a daily basis.

Many groups and agencies also use the facility for their events.

“We work closely with the Community Center that has their chili cook-off here and their Silver Sneaker exercise program. We’ve had candidates night here and other groups use our building,”

Contact: 41 W. Center St., Mount Gilead; phone: 419-946-4191; fax 419-946-1037.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/11/web1_meals.jpg