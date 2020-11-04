COLLEGE NEWS

Scholarships at BW

BEREA — Students from our area were among 680 students who earned scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall.

Kaleb Pierce of Fredericktown, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in software engineering and psychology, earned the Isabel Marting Scholarship.

Casey White of Mount Gilead, a graduate of Mount Gilead High School majoring in political science, earned the Capt. Nelson Flip Campbell Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

Kyle White of Mount Gilead, a graduate of Mount Gilead High School majoring in sport management, earned the Capt. Nelson Flip Campbell Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

Quin Winkelfoos of Mount Gilead, a graduate of Highland High School majoring in sport management, earned the Desich Family Community Impact Scholarship and the Donald & Connie Rebar Scholarship.