OHP: Buckle up every trip, every time

MOUNT GILEAD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to buckle up this upcoming holiday season and continue to do so every day. Since 2015, there have been 2,611 people killed in crashes due to not wearing an available safety belt.

“Buckling up is the easiest way to protect yourself, family, and friends,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Safety belt usage is the most effective behavior to save lives and reduce injuries in crashes.”

In 2019, Ohio’s safety belt usage rate was 85.9 percent, an increase from 84.9 percent in 2018. Unfortunately, this illustrates that some Ohioans still do not buckle up.

“Your safety belt is vital to surviving a crash,” said Lieutenant Grewal, commander of the Mount Gilead Post. “By using safety belts, you are dramatically increasing your odds of surviving and reducing injury in crashes. Make it a habit to always buckle up every time you get in a vehicle.”

Ohio’s safety belt law remains a secondary violation; however, troopers will continue zero-tolerance enforcement when motorists are stopped for other violations and are found to not be wearing their safety belt. Since 2015, more than 600,000 people have been issued seat belt citations.

For a complete statistical analysis of safety belt violations, visit: www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/Seat_Belt_Bulletin_2020_Nov.pdf