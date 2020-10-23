Eleven members of the Cardington FFA Chapter participated in the Ohio FFA State Forestry CDE which was held Oct. 6. This contest was held online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This CDE included timber cruising, tree problems and diseases, equipment and tree identification, and types of tree bark. Cardington chapter placed 13th overall as a team and the top five individual placings from Cardington were: Michael Rose, first; Hazel Jolliff, second; Tess Ruehrmund, third; Samuel West-Miller, fourth and Dana Bertke, fifth.

Following the Ohiio FFA State Forestry CDE was the FFA County Forestry CDE which was held on October 15th. There were 39 chapter members participating. During this contest members had to identify the different trees, forestry equipment, measure the amount of timber that can be produced from a single tree, use a compass to figure the direction of travel and take a written test.

Cardington Chapter placed first in the county contest.

The top five individual scores were Dana Congrove, first; Brooke Clapham, second; Izzy Wickline, third; Jenna DeBord, fourth and Ella Struck, fifth.

Izzy Wickline at the county Forestry contest using the timber cruise method. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_Izzy-Wickline-FFA.jpg Izzy Wickline at the county Forestry contest using the timber cruise method. Courtesy Photos Ayden Plowman and Gabe McConnell at the county forestry contest they are figuring the direction of travel. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_Ayden-Plowman-and-Gabe-MCConnell.jpg Ayden Plowman and Gabe McConnell at the county forestry contest they are figuring the direction of travel. Courtesy Photos