Mount Gilead Schools closed; COVID-19 cases rise in county

The following was posted on Facebook this week regarding COVID-19 in Morrow County from Larry Zimmerman, Interim Superintendent at Mount Gilead Schools:

“Upon the recommendation of the Morrow County Health Dept. the Mount Gilead Schools will remain closed the remainder of next week but will begin remote instruction on Wednesday. The Covid issues remain a concern locally.

“We do know that the issues have spread to other Morrow County schools so this is a county-wide issue. We will continue conversations throughout the coming week.

“As I said, instruction will begin virtually on Wednesday. Parents and students will be receiving information from each building. Please be aware those messages will come.

“We are being asked to help assure the Covid spread can be minimized. Thank you for understanding and support as we work through some difficult decisions. I will continue to update as I have more information.”

The health district says it has 18 new cases reported since last Thursday. It posted:

“Be kind to each other, and keep one another safe and healthy.”

To date, 305 cases have been reported in Morrow County, with 184 males and 121 females. There have been two deaths and 258 recovered cases.