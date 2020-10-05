Cemetery tour raises funds for monument

CARDINGTON — Despite a light rain, more than 100 persons took the annual Glendale Cemetery Tour Oct. 4.

Four hometown heroes were portrayed at the sites of their graves. Al Denton’s life was portrayed by Wes Goodman; Walter Long’s by his grandson, Eric Long; Fae Burr, by Emily Levings and A. W. “Dad” Carter by Mike Wilson.

Giving the Civil War Monument History were Pat Drouhard and Diana McClure, who reported the Glendale Union Cemetery Board along with a community of volunteers has resolved to fund the stabilization of the Cardington Township Civil War Soldiers’ Monument to its near original condition.

The estimated cost of the repair is $76,419 and the monument committee will “adopt out” names of the veterans listed on the monument for a donation of $100 per name, to raise this balance. One hundred per cent of the funds raised will go to this project.

The committee will accept any amount of a donation toward this project.

The Civil War Monument Committee plans to raise a minimum of $40,000 of project support and $14,000 has already been raised. Add to that the $5,000 raised Sunday and the committee has nearly reached its halfway point.

Donations can be made by sending checks to Glendale Union Cemetery Board and mailed to the Glendale Union Cemetery Board, PO Box 86, Cardington, 43315.

More information about adopting one of the veterans listed on the monument by contacting Drouhard, Diana McClure or Dawn Ruehrmund.

Guides leading the Glendale tour included Darlene Wallace, Becky Drouhard, Don and Nancy Burdsall, Jack and Jane Edgell, Donna Carver, Troy and Dawn Ruehrmund, Tess Ruehrmund, Jenny Etgen, Kelly Lopez, Stan Sipe and Di Haycook.

Traffic control was made by Terry McClure, Jodi Wallace and Jay Haycook. Refreshments were served by Lisa Brake, Realtor, Re/Max Town Center, Hometown Realty Group.

Jack and Jane Edgell provided costume designs and props, the Gleaners sold tickets and special thanks were made to Joanne Mathews for the cemetery history tour facts.

Members of the Tour Committee are Lea Ann Maceyko, Michelle Cope Fleming, Troy and Dawn Ruehrmund, Jane Edgell and Evelyn Long .

Portrayers of Home town heroes in the 2020 Glendale Cemetery Tour. From left: Diana McClure, Eric Long, Wes Goodman, Mike Wilson, Emily Levings and Pat Drouhard. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_Glendale-Cemetery-Tour-portrayers-2020.jpg Portrayers of Home town heroes in the 2020 Glendale Cemetery Tour. From left: Diana McClure, Eric Long, Wes Goodman, Mike Wilson, Emily Levings and Pat Drouhard. Courtesy Photo | Dawn Ruehrmund