• Headwaters Outdoor Education Center, Saturday, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Learn about the night sky and planets with astronomers from the Warren-Rupp Observatory, Mohican State Park in Mansfield, take a hike at dusk with James Anderson from Marion County Parks, participate in crafts and pumpkin decorating and other activities (HOEC volunteers). Unlike past years, food won’t be provided, however there will be a bonfire. Bring your own hot dogs, sticks and blankets and/or lawn chairs. Participants are encouraged to bring their own telescopes; some will be available.

• Ohio State University Extension Family and Consumer Sciences teach the basics of home canning and preservation through a virtual series called “Food Preservation Office Hours.” All online classes are on Tuesday afternoons from 4-5 p.m. Topics include: Oct. 13: Preserving Apples; Oct. 20: Canning Soup; Oct. 27: Canning Meat, Poultry, and Game; Nov. 3: Making Jerky; and Nov. 10: Making Sauerkraut. Contact Candace Heer at OSU Extension, 419-947-1070, with questions.

• The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors will meet on Monday, Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. in the Miller Center, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. The meeting is open to the community. If you wish to address the board you may call 419-718-4242 to be placed on the agenda.

• A representative with AARP, Medicare Plans, will be available to answer any questions regarding Medicare. This is an educational event that is open to public. This is an open house format, no appointment is necessary. Mount Gilead Library Annex Building, community meeting room; Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Nov. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dec. 7, 1-4 p.m. Sponsor is AARP, United Healthcare.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

