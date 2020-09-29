Bonecutter donation assists Kiwanis with books for kids

CHESTERVILLE — The Mount Gilead Kiwanis Club and local business owners are teaming up to put books in the hands of Morrow County children.

To date the club has helped 500 youngsters get books through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

DPIL is a book gifting program that gifts free books to children from birth to age five in participating communities within the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Republic of Ireland.

The Rockewell and Krista Bonecutters monthly Charitable Giving Campaign recently donated $1,000 toward that effort.

“The imagination library is a fantastic program that gets children excited about reading and a jump-start to early education. Our trust is honored to donate funds to help bring this program to Morrow County. Special thanks to Dolly Parton and the local Kiwanis club for making this happen,” Krista said.

Helping children is a core mission of all Kiwanis Clubs. There are about 600,000 members internationally.

“Putting more books in the hands of Morrow County children is the goal of the Mount Gilead Kiwanis Club’s partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library,” said Deanna Brant, incoming club president.

“This donation of $1,000 by the Bonecutters will help ensure that every child who is entering kindergarten in Morrow County will be ready to succeed,” she said. “We are very grateful for the support of early education of our children.”

The state of Ohio will match that amount as part of its commitment to childhood reading.

