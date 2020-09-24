Music in the May brings “grand night’ of entertainment

MARION — Palace Executive Director Bev Ford announces the return of a popular event from the 2019-2020 season. “A Grand Night,” an evening of musical entertainment, is set to return to the stage in the historic Marion Palace Theatre’s May Pavilion.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, it will be a “Grand Night” in the May Pavilion when Victoria Meadows and Tanner Wink take the mic and fill the space with their beautiful vocal music. While accompanied by Kathy Hill on the grand piano, the performers will cover popular songs by Elton John, Barry Manilow, Frankie Vallie, Simon and Garfunkel, Adele, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, and Alicia Keys.

Mix in a few show tunes and some songs made popular by Etta James and Judy Garland, and an entertaining evening is the outcome. Patrons may choose to complete the evening with a flight of white or red wines and/or a cheese plate for an additional cost.

The show begins at 7 p.m.. and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door; $5 flight of 4 wines; $10 cheese plate. This popular event is generously sponsored by Don and Judy Mount.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Palace Theatre Box Office, 276 W. Center St. in downtown Marion or by phone at 740-383-2101 on Tuesdays from 10am-noon and Thursdays from noon-2pm. Tickets are also available 24/7 online at www.marionpalace.org.