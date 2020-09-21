Flying Horse Farms plans holiday lighting

MOUNT GILEAD — Nichole Dunn, president and CEO of Flying Horse Farms, says the location on State Route 95 is planning a holiday lighting and is looking for partners.

“We want to say thank you and have the community join us for a gathering of holiday lights,” Dunn told village council on Monday night.

Flying Horse Farms is a medical specialty camp that provides healing, transformative experiences for children with serious illnesses and their families free of charge. The camp opened its gates in 2010 and hosts about 900 children and families each year.

“We work to put a smile on kids’ faces. This year, just trying to be a good neighbor, we want to see what is planned in the village, if anything, and how we can work with you or you with us,” Dunn said.

There has been no official word on a downtown Christmas parade this year, Mayor Jamie Brucker said.

Dunn said FHF plans on having “lights, music, hot chocolate … to celebrate the seasonal spirit.”

She added it is something the camp would like to do annually. More details will be announced.

Brucker and council said it would work with Flying Horse Farms.

Dunn said the camp has served to house first responders who were quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic, since no campers were on site.

“We have a great relationship with the health department,” Dunn said. “We are approved for up 250 people.”

In other business:

• Council approved a traditional trick-or-treat from 4:30-6 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31. Residents are asked to use social distancing, give out only pre-packaged candy and to wear gloves and masks while giving out candy and for those going door to door.

• ODOT is conducting strip patching on High Street. The village is paying for the asphalt and ODOT is doing the work at no cost.

• Orbital discs at the wastewater treatment plant are being repaired with new bearings.

• A water main break on Westview Drive resulted in some of the asbestos concrete pipe cracking. Staff replaced 60 feet of the pipe with new plastic pipe.

• Employees painted the metal roof of the garage at the water treatment plant.