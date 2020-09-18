Special meeting Monday for Hospital Board Appointing Authority

You are hereby notified that a special meeting of the Morrow County Hospital Board Appointing Authority has been called for the following purpose:

To consider whether to expand the Hospital Board from eight to ten members and to request statements of interest to join the Hospital Board for submission to: cheryl.heacock@co.morrow.oh.us, and any other matters pertaining to the pending removal charges.

The meeting will take place on Monday, September 21 at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room at 80 N Walnut Street, Mt. Gilead.

This notice shall serve as the agenda.