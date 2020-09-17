Cardington FFA members participated in the recent Morrow County Junior Fair which was held Sept, 3-6. Although the format was a little different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Cardington FFA had over 100 members participating.

The fair had a specific day for each animal species so there was not a large amount of people attending the fair at one time.

The Cardington FFA achieved many accomplishments this year and is very happy with the outcome of the 2020 Morrow County Fair. The chapter was recognized in almost every species. Following are the final placings of Cardington FFA Chapter members:

SHEEP: Beth Hardwick, Grand Champion Natural Lamb

BEEF: Mason Powell, fourth overall Market Steer

SWINE: Kaitlin Lanum, Grand Champion Market Berkshire hog; Brooke Clapham, Grand Champion Breeding Gilt and 5th overall in Intermediate Showmanship

GOATS: Jacob Levering, Overall Grand Champion Market Goat and Sage

Whetnall, Grand Champion Light Weight Market Goat and 5th overall Market Goat

POULTRY: Legend Williamson, Reserve Grand Champion Standard Fancy Poultry and 3rd overall Senior Poultry Showman Marcy Rollins, Grand Champion Waterfow, and overall Senior Poultry showmanship

HORSES: Sage Whetnall, Overall Senior Western High Point and 4th Overall Senior English High Point; Dana Bertke, Reserve Overall Champion Senior Western High Point, 3rd overall Senior Contest High Point and 3rd Overall Senior English High Point Brooke Clapham, 4th overall Senior Western High Point Owen Christian, 2nd overall Senior Contest High Point Tess Ruehrmund, 6th overall Senior English High Point

RABBITS: Michael Rose, 3rd overall market rabbit; Isabelle Wickline, 4th overall market rabbit; Marcy Rollins, Grand Champion American Blue Rabbit Zoie Bagwell, Reserve Grand Champion Flemish Giant Rabbit Sam West-Miller, 4th Overall Senior Showman Makenna Dudgeon, 5th overall Intermediate Showman

Michael Rose and Isabelle Wickline with their overall market rabbits. Marcy Robbins and her Grand Champion American Blue Rabbit. Meghan Greenwall, Colin McAvoy and Makenna Dudgeon showing market rabbits.