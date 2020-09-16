School off to good start, says C-L super

CARDINGTON — “I’m proud of everyone’s efforts and flexibility,” said Cardington-Lincoln Schools Superintendent Brian Petrie, when he addressed members of the board of education during its meeting via Zoom on Sept. 14.

Petrie was referring to the reopening of school sessions and he added “it’s a credit to teachers who are giving students break time from the masks.”

Petrie said he was joined by three board members in making a safety video that has been posted on the school web site.

In other business:

• District Treasurer Jon Mason said that less revenue should be expected this year. “We’ll have a better understanding in January after negotiations to see how things settle. “

He noted the state software is being upgraded, as it is in all districts.

• Petrie reviewed the district’s safety plans including drills, lock downs, and evacuation. He said a decision would be made in January about which area to focus on but the usual safety drills will be held as in the past and noted that EMT drills are to be held once a year, but he said one is being postponed and there will be two next year.

“We will still do our evacuation and lockdown drills.”

• Petrie said lunches and breakfast meals will be available from the Seamless Summer Program, through the end of the year to feed all students providing federal money doesn’t run out.

He also said students who are studying through the remote method are eligible for five lunches and five breakfasts daily provided guidelines are met.

These would be picked up from the loading dock of the high school. on Wednesday. Check with the school for more information.

• Petrie explained the “At Risk Criteria” related to the method of contacting parents in the case of a positive test of a student. This is done in cooperation with the health department. He gave assurance that monitoring is regularly being done.

He offered a draft concerning the early warning system – identify students who are at risk of not graduating. Attendance, grade point average, discipline referral and consequences and class failures- color coded to help when to intervene are some of the points he mentioned. The board adopted the plan.

• The resignation of April Hoffman, bus aide, was approved effective Aug. 18.

• Approve a policy titled “Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Sex in district programs or activities.”

• Contracts were approved for Todd Jolliff, lunch monitor; Tracy Williamson, fall play director and Katie Lester, assistant band director for the fall.

• Board member Quinn Maceyko reported attending a concert by the high school band, numbering between 50 and 55 players, in the village park and complimented them. Board member Matt Clinger reported attending a cross country meet and also complimented the band which played at that time.