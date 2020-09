MORROW COUNTY JUNIOR FAIR WINNERS

Following are the 2020 Morrow County Junior Fair results, submitted by Shelby Perkins, Junior Fair coordinator.

BEEF SHOW

BREEDING:

Grand Champion Hereford – Natalie Jagger

Grand Champion Simmental: Colton Beck; Reserve Champion Simmental: Porter Beck

Grand Champion AOB; Emily Mattix

Grand Champion Crossbred: Caiden Daugherty; Reserve Champion Crossbred: Holly Gompf

Supreme Champion Heifer: Colton Beck; Reserve Supreme Heifer: Csiden Daugherty

MARKET BEEF:

Grand Champion Angus: Bryce Cooper; Reserve Champion Angus: Riley Cooper

Grand Champion Charolais, Lane Rizor

Grand Champion Chi: Karli Gaddis; Reserve Champion Chi: Elijah Leonard

Grand Champion Maine: Karli Gaddis; Reserve Champion Maine: Mason Powell

Grand Champion Red Angus: Bryan Sayers; Reserve Champion Red Angus: Boe Sayers

Grand Champion Simmental: Jenna Bunn; Reserve Champion Simmental: Grant LaRoche

Grand Champion Crossbred: Caiden Daugherty; Reserve Champion Crossbred; Morgan Powell

Grand Champion Overall: Caiden Daugherty; Reserve Grand Champion Overall Karli Gaddis; 3rd overall: Morgan Powell; 4th Overall: Mason Powell; 5th overall: Lane Rizor

SHOWMANSHIP:

Senior: 1st: Holly Gompf; 2nd: Mason Powell; 3rd: Dana Clinedinst

Intermediate: 1st: Anna Erlsten; 2nd: Morgan Powell and 3rd: Bryce Cooper

Junior: 1st: Caiden Daugherty, 2nd: Jenna Bunn; 3rd: Lane Rizor

Beginner: 1st: Preston Brandum; 2nd: Riley Cooper; 3rd: Lilliann Burton

Master: Karli Gaddis

BEEF FEEDER SHOW

Showmanship: Junior: 1st: Natalee Eichorn; 2nd Collin Beck; 3rd; Emma Davis

BEGINNER: 1st: Allison Stamper; 2nd: Lauren McFarland; 3rd: Lillian Burton

MARKET: Grand Champion Beef Feeder; Natalee Eichorn; Reserve Champion Beef Feeder: Natelee Eichorn;

3rd Beef Feeder: Collin Beck; 4th Beef Feeder: Caleb Reynolds; 5th Beef Feeder:: Lauren McFarland

DAIRY FEEDER SHOW

SHOWMANSHIP: Senior: 1st: Elizabeth Leonhard

INTERMEDIATE: 1st: Emma Hinkle; 2nd: Jed Adams; 3rd: Ella Creswell

JUNIOR: 1st: Natalie Jagger; 2nd: Cooper Young: 3rd: Abby Leonhard

BEGINNER: 1st: Brooke Jagger; 2nd: Levi Leonhard; 3rd: Brenna Leonhard; 4th: Janey Creswell

MASTER FEEDER SHOWMAN: Natalie Jagger

DAIRY FEEDER MARKET: Grand Champion Dairy Feeder: Lydia Leonhard

Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder: Levi Leonard; 3rd Dairy Feeder: Emma Hinkle; 4th Dairy Feeder: Natalie Jagger; 5th Dairy Feeder: Brooke Jagger

MIXED FEEDER MARKET: Grand Champion Mixed Feeder: Abby Leonhard

Reserve Champion Mixed Feeder: Brenna Leonhard; 3rd Mixed Feeder: Cade Miracle; 4th Mixed Feeder: Ava Walker

POULTRY SHOW

SHOWMANSHIP: Senior: 1st Marcella Rollins; 2nd: Chloe Simpson; 3rd: Legend Williamson

INTERMEDIATE: 1st: Hunter Dye; 2nd: Bailey Alexander; 3rd; David Barr

JUNIOR: 1st: Bryn Orr; 2nd: Heidi Johnson; 3rd: Garret Baldwin

MARKET POULTR Y: TWO BROILERS: Grand Champion Broilers: Tyler Duckworth; Reserve Champion Broilers: Zeke Wolf; 3rd Broilers: Kayden Burchett; 4th Broilers: Kallie Wright; 5th Broilers: Cade Miracle;

MARKET DUCK: Grand Champion Market Duck: Garret Baldwin; Reserve

Champion Market Duck: Gabby Brinkman

MARKET TURKEY: no winners.

SHEEP SHOW

SHOWMANSHIP: Senior: 1st: Leslie Brubaker; 2nd: Zoe Parrott; 3ed: Morgan Wiseman

INTERMEDIATE: 1st: Sydney White; 2nd: Kaylene Brinkman; 3rd: Emily Mattix

JUNIOR: 1st; Victoria Kovacs; 2nd: Caiden Daughterty; 3rd: Kallie Wright

BEGINNER: 1st: Elizabeth Ruhl, 2nd McKenlee Bump; 3rd: Dawson Kovacs

BREEDING: Grand Champion Ram: Jacob Hamilton; Grand Champion Ewe: Zoe Parrott

MARKET: Champion Brockleface: Leslie Brubaker; Reserve Brockleface: Maizy Brinkman; Champion Dorset: Morgan Wiseman; Reserve Dorset: Kaylene Brinkman; Champion Hampshire: Lauren Johnson; Reserve

Hampshire: Riley Johnson; Champion Natural: Beth Hardwick; Reserve

Natural: Morgan Wiseman; Champion Shropshire: Victoria Kovacs; Reserve

Shropshire: McKenna Bump; Champion Southdown: Elizabeth Ruhl; Reserve

Southdown: Wyatt Watts; Champion Crossbred: Riley Johnson; Reserve

Crossbred: Olesia Looker

Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb: Riley Johnson; Reserve Champion

Overall Market Lamb: Lauren Johnson; 3rd Overall Market Lamb: Olesia Looker; 4th Overall Market Lamb: Riley Johnson; 5th Overall Market Lamb: Leslie Brubakrer

HOG SHOW

SHOWMANSHIP:

SENIOR: 1st: Cassady Healea; 2nd: Maddie Snider; 3rd: Ranger Steck;

INTERMEDIATE: 1st: Leighann Bower; 2nd: Kimberly Staley; 3rd: Griffin Healea; JUNIOR: 1st: Olesia Looker; 2nd: Natalee Eichorn; 3rd: Raygen VanHorn; BEGINNER: 1st: Case Bowersmith; 2nd: Natori Clevenger; 3rd: Landon Bower

BREEDING: Champion Berkshier: Brooke Clapham; Reserve Berkshire: Hailey Looker; Champion Yorkshire: Matthew Ruhl; Champion Crossbred: Brody Beck; Reserve Crossbred: Conner Stockdale

MARKET: Champion Berkshier: Kaitlin Lanum; Reserve Berkshire: Macy Miller; Champion Duroc: Brogan Pfleidere; Reserve Duroc: Griffin Healea

Champion Hampshire: Natalee Eichorn; Champion Hereford: Matthew Ruhl; Reserve Hereford: Jack Albert; Champion Spotted: Kasey Clark; Reserve

Spotted: Emma Davis; Champion Yorkshire: Natalee Eichorn; Reserve

Yorkshire: Bryce Zeger; Champion Crossbred: Olivia Looker; Reserve Crossbred: Kimberly Staley

Grand Champion Overeall Market Hog: Olivia Looker; Reserve Overall Market

Hog; Kimberly Staley; 3rd Overall Market Hog: Brogan Pfleiderer; 4th Overall

Market Hog: Griffin Healea; 5th Overall Market Hog: Natalee Eichorn

MARKET GOAT SHOW

SHOWMANSHIP: Senior: 1st: Bryce Cooper; 2nd: Collin Bowman; 3rd: Ashley Huffine; Intermediate: 1st: Kaylene Brinkman; 2nd: Sage Whetnail; 3rd: Emma Smith; Junior: 1st: Shelby Cooper, 2nd: Dane Perkins; 3rd: Haylee Walker;

Beginner: 1st: Brodie Philips; 2nd; Cole Young; 3rd: Gabby Brinkman: Master: Brodie Phillips

BREEDING: Champion Registered Boer: Kaiden Bowmn; Reserve Registered

Boer: Kaiden Bowman; Champion 0/0 Boer: Owen Yunker; Reserve 0/0 Boer: Riley Yunker; Champion No Papers Boer: Cole Perkins; Reserve No Papers

Boer: Karley Wallace: Supreme Boer Goat: Cole Perkins

MARKET: Champion Light Weight: Sage Whetnall; Reserve Light Weight: Kaylene Brinkman; Champion Middle Weight: Jacob Levering; Reserve

Middle Weight: Jacob Levering; Champion Heavy Weight; Emma Smith;

Reserve Heavy Weight: Haylee Walker

Grand Champion overall Market Goat: Jacob Levering; Reserve Champion

Overall Market Goat: Emma Smith; 3rd Overall Market Goat: Jacob Levering; 4th Overall Market Goat: Haylee Walker; 5th Overall Market Goat: Sage Whetnall

DAIRY GOAT SHOW

SHOWMANSHIP; Senior: 1st: Olivia Serio; Intermediate: Emily Ball; Junior:

1st: Laken Dye; 2nd: Megan Beck; 3rd; David Zieber; Beginner: 1st: Allison Zieber; Breeding: Champion Nigerian: Laken Dye; Reserve Nigerian: Olivia Serio; Champion Nubian: Laken Dye; Reserve Nubian: Emily Ball; Supreme Dairy Goat: Laken Dye

PYGMY GOAT SHOW

SHOWMANSHIP: Senior: 1st: Megan Beck; Intermediate: 1st: Mya Trainer

Junior: 1st: Ashtyn Gall; 2nd: Emma Davis; 3rd: Celia Hall; Beginner: 1st: Alina VanHorn; 2nd: Mason Newsom; 3rd; Landon Davis

BREEDING: Champion Grade Pygmy Doe: Megan Beck; Reserve Grade Pygmy

Doe: Emma Davis; Champion Registered Pygmy Doe: Mya Trainer; Reserve

Registered Pygmy Doe: Ashlyn Gall; Champion Pygmy Wether: Ashtyn Gall; Reserve Pygmy Wether: Mya Trainer; Supreme Pygmy goat; Mya Trainer

RABBIT SHOW

Showmanship: Senior: 1st: Aleisa Tobin; 2nd: Morgan Wiseman; 3rd: Kahlan Ball; Intermediate: 1st: Tyler Duckworth; 2nd: Colin Macavoy; 3rd: Ava Baker

Junior: 1st Megan Beck; 2nd: Kallie Wright; 3rd: Jacey Snelling; Beginner:

1st: Jackson Wright; 2nd: Rebecca Johnson; 3rd: Blake Vannoy; Master: Megan Beck

MARKET: PEN of 3: Grand Champion Pen of 3: Morgan Wiseman; Reserve

Champion Pen of 3: Kallie Wright; 3rd Pen of 3: Jackson Wright; 4th Pen of 3: Megan Beck; 5th Pen of 3: Rebecca Johnson; SINGLE FRYER: Grand

Champion Market Rabbit: Breanna Lott; Reserve Market Rabbit; Hayden Styer; 3rd Market Rabbit: Michael Rose; 4th Market Rabbit: Isabelle Wickline; 5th Market Rabbit: Emma Smith

BREEDING: Best of Show Breeding Rabbit: Makenne Gillam; Reeerve

Best of Show Breeding Rabbit: Weston Cast

DOG SHOW

SHOWMANSHIP: JR/INT SHOWMANSHIP A: 1st: Noah Holzer; 2nd: Grace Zader; NOVICE CLASSES: Beginner A: 1st: Noah Holzer; 2nd: Grace Zader

Best of Show: Noah Holzer; Reserve Best of Show: Grace Zader

CARCASS CONTEST

BEEF: 1st: Cole Perkins; 2nd: Emma Davis: 3rd: Dane Perkins; 4th: Riley Cooper; 5th: Shelby Cooper; 6th: Holly Gompf; 7th: Caiden Daugherty; 8th: Karli Gaddis, 9th: Dana Clinedinst; 10th: Grant LaRoche; 11th: Bryce Cooper; 12th: Caiden Daugherty; 13th: Morgan Powell; 14th: Mason Powell; 15: Preston Brandum

HOG 1st Brooke Bower; 2nd: Brooksten Beck; 3rd: Leighann Bower; 4th: Kimberly Straley; 5th: Olivia Looker; 6th: Landon Bower

HORSE DEPARTMENT

Betty May, advisor

Junior Fair Jr. Division High Point Western Pleasure: Jill Bertke

Junior Fair Sr. Division High Point Western Pleasure: Sage Whetnall

Junior Fair Jr. Division High Point Hunter/English: Emmy Myers

Junior Fair Sr. Division High Point Hunter/English: Jordan Schauer

Junior Fair Walk/Trot High Point: Joni Kory

Junior Fair Jr. Division High Point Mini: Alexa Gilliam

Junior Fair Sr. Division High Point Mini- Mackenna Gillam

Junior Fair Division High Point Contest: Madison May

Junior Fair Sr. Division High Point Contest: Ashlynn Meadows

— Compiled by Evelyn Long