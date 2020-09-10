Cardington Lincoln Public Library receives $25,000 in COVID safety funding

CARDINGTON — The Office of Budget and Management distributed $25,000 to Cardington Lincoln Public Library in Morrow County as part of COVID safety funding to Ohio Public Libraries authorized by the Ohio Controlling Board on July 27.

The payments are funded with Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) provided to the state from the US Department of Treasury as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”).

“Thanks to our partners in the General Assembly, specifically Representative Riordan McClain, CARES Act funding is going back into our communities and supporting local resources,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “We know this funding will be put to good use serving the community.”

These payments assist libraries in operating safely during the COVID-19 public health emergency, including supporting increased sanitation costs, maintaining social distancing, purchasing personal protection equipment (PPE), and other necessary costs to comply with public health orders, local health department recommendations, and best practices.

For information on Ohio’s COVID Funding, visit grants.ohio.gov or email contact@obm.ohio.gov.