The Morrow County Hospital Board Appointing Authority will hold a Special Meeting on Sept. 7, at 9 a.m. in the Morrow County Commissioners Hearing Room at 80 N Walnut St., Mount Gilead.

The Morrow County Hospital Appointing Authority will discuss whether to consider the removal of hospital trustees for neglect of duty, misconduct and/or malfeasance.

The Special Meeting will be recorded and available for public review within 24 hours as posted on the county’s website at www.morrowcountyohio.gov