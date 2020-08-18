Meetings, events

• The Morrow County Historical Society has been having meetings for officers only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Historical Society member and officer, Phylis Miller said the History Center is open on Sunday afternoons from 2-4 p.m. The History Center is at 17 W. High St., Mount Gilead.

Cancelled

Due to concern for the health of their members during the pandemic, the Morrow County Retired Teachers Association is cancelling its general meetings for the remainder of 2020. The MCRTA board will meet Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. at the Edison UM Church to make plans for 2021.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

