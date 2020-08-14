Balderson pushing to ensure Ohioans receive COVID-19 impact payments

WASHINGTON — Congressman Troy Balderson, R-Ohio, is cosponsoring legislation that would ensure eligible individuals and families receive their COVID-19 economic impact payments (EIPs).

Though the CARES Act established EIPs to be distributed by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), many individuals and families have yet to receive theirs, an issue that would be resolved by the Impact Payments Now Act, a news release states.

“Ohioans are counting on these stimulus payments to help relieve financial strains during a time when so many have lost their primary source of income,” said Balderson. “We need to keep our promise to American taxpayers by delivering these payments so they can provide for the needs of their families.”

As part of the CARES Act, Congress authorized EIPs up to $1,200 per individual or $2,400 for each couple. An additional $500 is provided for each eligible child. This benefit is reduced starting at income levels of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for couples. Incomes above $99,000 for individuals and $198,000 for couples are not eligible.

The Impact Payments Now Act would require the IRS to send all EIPs to eligible Americans by Dec. 31, 2020. In addition, it would require the IRS to provide in writing to taxpayers if and why they are ineligible to receive the stimulus check.

Balderson has worked closely in recent months to ensure his constituents receive their EIPs. The legislation awaits consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives.