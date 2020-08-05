HEAP Summer Crisis Program starts July 1

The Ohio Development Services Agency and Ohio Heartland CAC will help income-eligible Ohioans maintain their utility service through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program. The program helps eligible Ohioans pay an electric bill, purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs.

This year, the program will run from July 1 until Sept. 30.

“This year, we’ve extended the length of the program and expanded eligibility requirements so we can help more Ohioans during this health crisis,” Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Development Services Agency said. “We’re working with Ohio Heartland CAC every day to help Ohioans in need.”

In 2019, more than 600+ families in Crawford, Marion, and Morrow Counties were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

“In 2020, due to a change in regulations and the extended period of program operation, OHCAC anticipates an increase in the number of eligible clients that we will have the opportunity to work with in Marion, Crawford and Morrow Counties. We look forward to this opportunity to assist clients and work with local utilities, Ohio Heartland Community Action.”

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health.

Examples of conditions can include lung disease, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, asthma, etc. This year, households that were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill are also eligible for assistance.

This year appointments will be held over the phone at Ohio Heartland CAC local offices. To schedule your 2020 Summer Crisis Program appointment call, 419-718-0047.

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied to their utility bill, or to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $45,850.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program locally and what is needed to apply, contact Ohio Heartland CAC at 740-387-1039. Additional information can also be found at www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or by calling (800) 282-0880.

Information provided by Ohio Heartland CAC.

