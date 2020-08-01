Library Summer Reading Program ends

MOUNT GILEAD — Every summer for more than twenty years, the Mount Gilead Public Library has offered a summer reading program to keep kids and their family’s active and reading all sum-mer long.

While this year certainly had its challenges, the library is happy to call its 2020 Summer Reading Program a success.

“It seemed like every day we were changing how things needed to be done,” said Library Director Melissa Kipp. “But our staff worked hard and we ended up with a very successful Summer Reading Program.”

The library offered weekly take and make crafts and science projects, reading challenges, trivia, and a Story Walk as well as continued with weekly story times. While numbers for some programs were a little lower than in years past, other programs saw great increases.

“Our take and make projects were a big hit,” Kipp added. While the library was open through the six week program, there was a noticeable decline in children entering the building. “I think parents are trying everything they can to be safe with their kids,” Kipp said of the coronavirus.

“We came up with new ways to continue engagement with kids while keeping the safe and healthy.”Overall, more than 100 people participated in programming offered. “We’ll do it again next year,” says Kipp. “But I sure hope it can be in person again. We all really missed seeing everyone.”