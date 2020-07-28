COLLEGE NEWS

Bain graduates from Miami

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during virtual spring commencement experience May 16-17.

Among them was Laura Bain of Marengo.

YSU Dean’s List

Youngstown State University students have been named to the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2020. Local students being recognized include:

Kelly Baer, anthropology major, of Mount Gilead.

Christina Simmons, art studio graphic and interactive design track major, of Marengo.

YSU President’s List

Youngstown State University students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average have been named to the President’s List. Local students honored include:

Christina Simmons, art studio graphic and interactive design track major, from Marengo.

Walters joins program

Raygan Walters, of Cardington, was recently enrolled into Marietta College’s Physician Assistant Graduate Program. Thirty-six students are part of the 18th class that began a 26-month journey in June.

Walters is scheduled to earn a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies in July 2022.

Bauers earn Dean’s List

Siena Heights University recently announced its Dean’s and Academic achievement lists for the winter semester 2020.

Bradley Bauer, Mount Gilead, Applied Math: Actuarial.

Brandon Bauer, Mount Gilead, Accounting.