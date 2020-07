The following cases were determined in the July 20 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

Thomas L. Brewer, Marion, driving under suspension, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Elizabeth P. Crum, Cardington, expired/unlawful plates, guilty, paid waiver.

Bryon K. Doubikin, Mount Gilead speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty paid waiver.

Brittany A. Elliott, Cardington, speed 25 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Carol L. Gallion, Canton, seatbelt/driver, guilty, paid waiver.

Anderson Grooms, Cardington, speed 25 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Shawn Howard, Cardington, seatbelt/driver, guilty, paid waiver.

Chelsea Jackson, Cleveland, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Jordan S Johnson, Mount Gilead, speed, 35 mph in municipality, seat belt/driver, guilty, paid waiver.

Anthony M. Kirkpatrick, Cardington, seatbelt/driver, guilty, paid waiver.

Eloy Morales, Canton, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Carla Mustard, Marion, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Samuel G. Paulin, Delaware, stop sign violation, guilty, assessed fines, and costs.

Danny Robinson, Cardington, speed 25 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Cory A. Swanger, Shelby, speed, 35 mph in municipality, seatbelt/driver, guilty, paid waiver.

Christopher D. Willmeth, Sr., Cardington, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.