COLLEGE NEWS

Bain graduates from Miami

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during virtual spring commencement experience May 16-17.

Among them was Laura Bain of Marengo.

YSU Dean’s List

Youngstown State University students have been named to the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2020. Local students being recognized include:

Kelly Baer, anthropology major, of Mount Gilead.

Christina Simmons, art studio graphic and interactive design track major, of Marengo.

YSU President’s List

Youngstown State University students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average have been named to the President’s List. Local students honored include:

Christina Simmons, art studio graphic and interactive design track major, from Marengo.