COLLEGE NEWS

Bain graduates from Miami
OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to students during virtual spring commencement experience May 16-17.
Among them was Laura Bain of Marengo.
YSU Dean’s List
Youngstown State University students have been named to the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2020. Local students being recognized include:
Kelly Baer, anthropology major, of Mount Gilead.
Christina Simmons, art studio graphic and interactive design track major, of Marengo.
YSU President’s List
Youngstown State University students earning a perfect 4.0 grade point average have been named to the President’s List. Local students honored include:
Christina Simmons, art studio graphic and interactive design track major, from Marengo.