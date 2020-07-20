Mount Gilead begins work on west point beautification project

MOUNT GILEAD — The village is working to beautify what has been an eyesore.

Village Administrator Derek Allen reported to village council Monday night that wok has begun on the west point by removing stone, concrete and asphalt and replacing it with soil to enable grass to be grown.

The yellow concrete blocks and cable are also being removed and a more conspicuous method to prevent vehicle encroachment is being installed at the site on State Route 95 near First-Knox National Bank.

Grass will be planted and in the future landscaping may be added.

Expenses to date have been the curbing, less than $3,000, and a water hydrant which is estimated at another couple of thousand dollars, according to Allen.

In other business:

• Projects for the Village Hall are being readied to prepare the building for COVID-19 prevention. It is being paid for through $61,000 provided through the federal CARES Act.

• The Cherry Street playground has reopened after COVID-19 guidance signs were erected.

• A concrete-asbestos water main that ran through the former HPM property now owned by Mid-Ohio Sanitation was abandoned as part of the project it is doing. Where the line was separated on Douglas Street, a new fire hydrant was installed to have one near the Whetstone Industries building.

• Fire Chief Chad Swank reported that staffing is good with his department and that younger people are gravitating toward that type of service. Council approved hiring three volunteer firefighters.

He said his department recently responded to a fire at the VFW Post on Ohio 61 that was contained.

• Mayor Jamie Brucker said he has received compliments regarding the 4th of July Fireworks.

“I’ve heard from people in the village and some outside, and all the feedback has been positive from the fireworks. We had no concerns that I’m aware of,” he said.