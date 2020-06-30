Meetings, events

• Summer Wild Days at Headwaters Outdoor Education Center. Kids grades K-6, July 14-15 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for outdoor activities and learning fun. Limited number will be able to participate each day due to the COVID-19 restrictions, so registration is required. Participants will rotate through several stations during the morning. Hands-on nature activities are planned using social distancing, hand washing and safe health practices. Deadline for registration is Friday, July 10. Call 419-946-7923 for information.

• Son Rise National Park VBS at Cardington First United Methodist Church. Register online on their Facebook page or call the office at 419-864-0015. Live streaming via Zoom at 6 p.m. July 27 and 28. Packet pick-up July 26 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ages 4 years through 6th grade.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_calendar-6.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.