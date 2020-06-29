COLLEGE NEWS

Findlay Dean’s List

The dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Findlay has been announced. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Local students include:

Marissa Hall, Cardington.

Rachel Pahl, Mount Gilead.

Jenna Shipman, Mount Gilead.

Sarah Waters, Cardington.

Driver makes Honor List

Cedarville University recently released the spring 2020 Dean’s Honor List. This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Brianna Driver of Cardington.

Dean’s List at Miami University

Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2019-20 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Alex Foltz of Marengo.

Anthony Petulla of Mount Gilead.

Spires on Dean’s List

More than 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2020 semester Deans’ List.

Kyndall Spires, of Cardington, was among those honored for academic excellence.

To be eligible for the Deans’ List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.

Smith Lonthair graduates

More than 400 graduating seniors from more than 40 counties across the state recently received their high school diplomas as members of Ohio Connections Academy’s newest graduating class. Although the online public charter school originally intended to hold an in-person commencement, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the graduation ceremony was held virtually.

Nathaniel Smith Lonthair, Mount Gilead, was part of that class.