Meetings, events

• Mount Gilead Fireworks, Friday, July 3, 9:45 p.m., aerial display from the top of the hill behind Morrow County Fairgrounds. No admittance to the fairgrounds.

• Morrow County’s “Door to the Past” has reopened. Beginning Sunday, June 28 — and every Sunday afternoon through the end of October — the Morrow County Historical Society’s Museum at 17 W. High St., Mount Gilead, will be open for visitors from 2 to 4 p.m. Admission is free. State guidelines for cleaning and distancing will be observed. To arrange for special group or individual tours, call 419-946-7264.

• Son Rise National Park VBS at Cardington First United Methodist Church. Register online on their Facebook page or call the office at 419-864-0015. Live streaming via Zoom at 6 p.m. July 27 and 28. Packet pick-up July 26 11:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Ages 4 years through 6th grade.

Some government meetings and service clubs and organizations are being held virtually, while others have been postponed. Please consult with your village, township, school board, etc. for details.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_calendar-4.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 3 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.