Highland Elementary needs supplies

2020-2021 Student Supply List

Kindergarten

• 24 pack Crayola Crayons (4 per Student)

• Watercolor paints

• Fiskar Blunt scissors

• Supply Box

• Book Bag

1st Grade

• 24 pack Crayola Crayons (4 per Student)

• 1 Watercolor paints

• 1 Fiskar Blunt scissors

• 12 pack Crayola colored pencils (1 per Student)

• Supply Box

2nd Grade

• Large Pencil Pouch

• Scissors

• 2-24 packs of Crayola crayons

• Markers

3rd Grade

Waggoner/Terrill

• 3 hole punched – pocket folders

• 1 three ring pencil pouch

• Binder zip or velcro

• 1- 4 pack of dry erase markers (girls bring)

• 2- packages loose-leaf, wide-ruled paper (boys bring)

Any other supplies students do not want to share with the class (colored pencils, markers, scissors, erasers etc.). We will provide these supplies to share only.

M. Duncan/Stannard

• 2 – reams wide-ruled paper

• 1 – 2 subject spiral bound notebook

• 3 – plastic folders (different colors)

• 1 – pack pencils

• 1 – pencil pouch or supply box

Any other supplies students do not want to share with the class (colored pencils, markers, scissors,erasers etc.) Please label them. We will supply these other supplies to share only.

L. Duncan/Deere

• 4 – plastic folders (different colors)

• 1 – pack of pencils (12 count)

• 1 – pencil pouch (no art boxes please)

• 1- 4 pack of dry erase markers

• *Any other supplies students do not want to share with the class (colored pencils, markers, scissors,erasers etc.) Please label them. We will supply these other supplies to share only

Bailey

3 plastic folders

2 reams wide-ruled paper

1 pack pencils

1 pencil pouch or supply box

2 subject spiral bound/velcro notebooks

1- 4 pack of dry erase markers

4th Grade

• 1 pack of ruled Index Cards

• 1 pack of Wide Ruled (Loose leaf) notebook paper

• heavy duty, three-ring, zippered pencil pouch (not a box)

• 2 inch thick 3-ring binder or Trapper Keeper

• hand held pencil sharpener (no batteries or electric)

• 6” long, pointed scissors

You do not need to send folders, we will supply colored subject folders

5th Grade

• 100 #2 pencils

• 1 large zipper pencil pouch

• folders and or binder

Contact M. Shawn Winkelfoos, principal, for more information.