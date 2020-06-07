Cardington awards scholarships at Senior Night

CARDINGTON — A total of $89,569.00 in local scholarships was awarded when Senior Night was held at Cardington-Lincoln High School, Saturday, June 6.

Among the scholarships awarded were eleven Kay Kelly Wilhelm Memorial totaling $6500; John F. Wilhelm Memorial, $2000; Patricia K. Wilhelm

Memorial, $2,000; Cardington High School Class of 1970, two totaling $5,000. Lillian James Scholarships, five totaling $6,000 (this scholarship has been awarded annually since 1956); Dorthy Neal Fisher, $4,000;

Margaret Miller Memorial Scholarships, $20,000; Kenneth and Louise Strine scholarships, $20,000; Morrow County Business and Professional Women, $2,500; Burr Farms, $1,500; Cardington Lincoln Board of Education, $1,500;John and Bertha Stone, $1,500; McGinnis Family, $2,000; Bea Winchell Kloss, $2,000 and the Cardington-Lincoln High School Alumni Association, $2,000.

Other awards ranged from $500 to $1,000 and were made by FC Bank; Cardington-Lincoln Athletic Boosters, Mount Gilead Kiwanis Service Above Self Scholarship; Cardington Vo-Ag Farm Association; Cardington FFA Alumni; Cardington Music Boosters; First Knox National Bank Hidden Asset; Harry A. Mock; Junior Brandum Memorial; Seth Maceyko Snuggle Time; Red Cross Drive to Service; Frank and Lucille Ebert; Mills Poorman Memorial and Karlotta Kay Joan Memorial.

Recipients included Ty Landon, Reanna Roth, Liam Warren, Madeline Carson-Cook; Kiersen George, Joshua Shook; Jacob Levering, Grace Struck, Hannah Wickline, Emma Burchett, Emily Pearl, Emily Benson, Daniel Vaught, Chantress DeWitt, Casey Bertke, Ashleigh Morales and Nicholas Nico Wade.