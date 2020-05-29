County Libraries open; some with pick-up services

Morrow County libraries are all offering their services to patrons once again after six to eight weeks being closed due to the COVID-19 shut down.

Some began pick-up and window service as early as May 4. Others began to open in mid-May.

• Mount Gilead Public Library is the only one where patrons can enter to check out books, CDs and other materials.

Mount Gilead Library Director Mike Kirk said the library’s size and three floors allows the needed social distancing to bring people in comfortably. They are keeping the same hours Monday-Thursday 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Employees are all wearing masks and “patrons are requested, but not required to wear masks.”

Kirk said the library hasn’t been crowded the first few days. Regular clients are coming in, especially when they need something.

“Word of mouth about opening is bringing regular patrons in,” Kirk said. “Those who are more reluctant (due to the COVID-19 virus) probably are staying away.”

• Cardington Public Library Director Lisa Murray described the procedure of “quarantine” that all libraries are required to follow during the pandemic.

When library materials such as books and magazines, CDs and audios are returned, staff must wear gloves and masks and put the materials in a separate place for three to four days before they are put back in circulation,

The Cardington Library has had “Window services” since May 4. Murray said patrons are also able to schedule computer use since the computer is in an area that is set apart.

Window service at Cardington Library is available to pick up materials Monday-Thursday from 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Library customers can either go online or phone to place a hold on a book or other item for pick-up. Laminating and copy making are other services that are available.

Murray announced that Story hour will begin on June 15. A full list of services and events is available at their website www.cardingtonlibrary.org.

• Library Director Patricia Dolisch at Perry Cook Library in Johnsville said patrons will be able to come into the library by appointment beginning June 1st. The library has had pick up services at the lobby since May 18.

“We have had some use of the pick-up service,” Dolisch said. “It is a good way to get the kinks out and get accustomed to the pick-up routine.

• Suzi Lyle at Selover Library in Chesterville said curbside pick-up began for them on May 12. The service is available Tuesday-Saturday from 1-7:30 p.m.

Patrons put items on hold through the COOL Libraries app and the library checks out the book for them. Then patrons go to the library and pick up the materials they have ordered. Library staff brings the items out to patrons’ cars and place them beside the car.

Lyle said their online Storytime continues with Miss Brielle. The next one will be on June 12. They also offer to make up “Book bundles” for people who want books or items on a topic such as animals or space.

Selover library staff also welcomes people to call with questions and requests. Lyle said some have worried about bothering them.

“Don’t worry about bothering us,” Lyle said. “That’s what we are here for. It’s good to see many of our regular patrons as they come to pick up their books.”

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_library-art.jpg