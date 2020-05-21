Hospital drive aids food pantry

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Hospital Lab Department held a food drive and raised money to help the local food pantry.

This is not the first time the employees of the hospital have joined together to help people in the community during times of need. In previous years Morrow County hospital has recognized Red Nose Day, a campaign to end child poverty with comic relief, one nose at a time, coming together, making a difference, raising money and awareness to help kids in need.

Millions of celebrities, business and regular people like all of us come together to fundraise for the event on May 21 this year, a news release states.

“Our employees were certainly up to the challenge per Doug Nichol’s, the director of the hospital Lab. His department raised over $250 in cash and almost $300 in non-perishable items for the pantry this year. The money raised will help purchase more food for the people in Morrow County as the number of people seeking assistance is almost certain to increase in coming months.”

Even though donations are down this year due to circumstances with the virus our hope is that no one goes hungry in our community. People will still be in need even when Ohio opens back up.

If you have questions concerning the food pantry you can contact Teresa Shipman at the Morrow County Food Pantry, located at 619 West Marion Road, Entrance C, Mount Gilead.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/05/web1_hospitalfooddrive.jpg Courtesy Photo