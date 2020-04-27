Marion Community Credit Union changes name

MARION — After 60 years in business, Marion Community Credit Union (MCCU) is changing its name to Pillar Credit Union. The new name is both a tribute to the members who have supported the growth and a signal of the strength and stability of the credit union.

It also represents the credit union’s commitment to be the financial institution of choice for its members and other consumers in the areas it serves.

“‘People helping people’ is our motto,” said Credit Union President & CEO, Vidya Iyengar. “Everything we do as a credit union is to make a positive difference in our members’ lives. A happy member equals a happy community. I believe MCCU helps shape the community by being involved with local organizations and supporting them – whether it is volunteering, sponsoring events at the Palace, our new Teacher Scholarship through Marion Community Foundation, or the recent Wall That Heals display, etc.”

Today, 60 years after its founding, Marion Community Credit Union serves six counties: Marion, Morrow, Crawford, Wyandot, Richland, and Hancock counties. After a thorough and thoughtful process, it was clear that the time to rename MCCU is now. Beginning Monday, May 4, MCCU will become Pillar Credit Union.

“We believe this new name will contribute to years of sustainable growth not only for our credit union but also for the community,” said Adam Willauer, Credit Union Chairman. “We’re here to be a source of strength and stability for our members as they accomplish their financial goals. I couldn’t imagine a name more fitting to that mission than Pillar Credit Union.”

Marion Community Credit Union is a full-service credit union with $80 million in assets, serving more than 9,000 members in Northwest Ohio. For more information, visit marioncu.com or call 740-389-9960.