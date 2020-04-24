Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT GILEAD — On April 23, an inmate at the Morrow County Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently only one inmate has been tested at the facility, as no other individuals have met the criteria for testing. The inmate has been isolated from the general population.

The Morrow County Correctional Facility is working closely with the Morrow County Health Department to manage the situation. No other details will be released at this time, according to Morrow County Sheriff John L. Hinton.